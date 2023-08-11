MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man recognized for his alleged role in wielding a chair during a brawl on Montgomery’s Riverfront turned himself over to police Friday, marking the fifth arrest in the case.

Reggie Ray, 42, was charged with disorderly conduct. Police had requested to speak to Ray during a press conference on Tuesday, where they announced the charges against three individuals involved in the fight. The charges came as a result of a fight that broke out the previous Saturday.

According to the MPD, officers responded to calls of a disturbance on Saturday around a dock where a historic Montgomery riverboat, the Harriott II, was attempting to dock. A private pontoon was reportedly blocking the reserved space intended for the riverboat, which had over 200 passengers on board. When co-captain Dameion Pickett took a smaller boat inland to speak to the owners of the pontoon, he was assaulted and a fight broke out, drawing many bystanders to join in.

Videos of the event quickly circulated the internet, drawing national attention.

During the press conference, charges were brought against Richard Roberts, who turned himself in that day, Zachery Shipman and Allen Todd. Later, Mary Todd turned herself in for her role in the fight.

Ray is currently being housed in the Montgomery Municipal Jail.