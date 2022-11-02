MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police identified the man who killed himself at the end of an hours-long standoff on Government Street in downtown Mobile Monday.

Police said Terrance Duncan, 46, died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Monday.

Mobile Police responded to Government Plaza Monday morning in response to a man with a gunshot wound. When police approached a gray Honda, a man wounded inside pointed a gun at officers. SWAT and other law enforcement agencies responded to the scene. A prolonged standoff ensued. Just before 3 p.m., Duncan shot at officers, shattering the glass of a back window. Duncan then stepped out of the car and pointed a gun at his head.

After 3:30 p.m., police moved in on the Honda. Duncan exited the vehicle and shot himself in the head. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Officials confirmed at 5 p.m. that Duncan had died.

During a recent interview with WKRG, Duncan’s widow said she hopes people focus on mental health awareness after this tragic situation. She explained her husband had been dealing with mental issues and depression, adding there were not many valuable resources in the state to help with his situation.

She said he was a great husband, but that his sickness had taken a toll. She also reiterated the need for the attention from this situation to be on what city officials can “do to come up with a better plan regarding one’s mental state.”

If you or a loved one is suffering from a mental health crisis, call the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or contact AltaPointe Health at 251-450-2211 for assistance to be connected to resources.”