LAWERENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says a man wanted in connection with a Lawrence County murder is in custody after a manhunt down part of Alabama Highway 20.

In a social media post, MCSO confirmed that multiple agencies were searching the area of Highway 20 between Highway 31 and I-565 in search of Jordan Cesar Hernandez of Decatur, AL.

The sheriff’s office said he was in custody as of 3:24 p.m.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said earlier today that Hernandez was wanted in connection with the death of Dustin Grimes during a robbery on County Road 245 Saturday morning.

Sheriff Max Sanders thanked the Decatur and Huntsville Police Departments for their assistance in locating Hernandez.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said the search began at around 12:32 p.m. Sunday. The agency said all lanes on Highway 20 west of Interstate 65 are were closed due to the search but were reopened by 3:51 p.m.

In a post on social media, The Decatur Police Department (DPD) said there was a large police presence in the same area due to an ongoing investigation.

LCSO said Grimes died when he was shot while protecting his wife Saturday during a robbery in the early morning hours at a home on County Road 245.

After shooting Grimes, the suspects stole from the residence before kidnapping Grimes’s wife, according to LCSO.

Mrs. Grimes escaped the two suspects when they attempted to force her to withdraw money from an ATM in the East Lawrence area. Grimes ran to a nearby convenience store and called the police.

Lawrence County Deputies and Moulton Police Officers arrived at the home where they discovered Dustin Grimes deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

Authorities were able to identify the two suspects and obtained warrants for murder, robbery and kidnapping.

According to LCSO, Auburn Renee Moore of New Hope, Alabama was arrested in Decatur on Saturday night in connection to the murder while Hernandez is also wanted.

Jordan Cesar Hernandez (PHOTO: Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office)

Hernandez is still on the run and is considered ‘armed and dangerous’, according to authorities.

This is still an ongoing investigation and News 19 will provide updates to the story as they become available.