HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says a man has turned himself in after causing a fatal wreck.

According to an HPD spokesperson, Joshua Taylor Payne, 30, turned himself in on Sunday afternoon.

He is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with a death or serious injury in connection to a seven-vehicle wreck in the area of Highway 53 and Research Park Blvd around 2 a.m. Saturday morning. More charges are expected according to HPD.

Authorities said that one person, 57-year-old Jackie Jones, died and five others were injured in the wreck. Jones was riding a motorcycle at the time.

Payne was booked into the Madison County Jail Sunday night. He is being held on a $15,000 bond.