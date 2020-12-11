Man theatens legal actions against Dothan over jail tasing incident

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A man who was in the Dothan City Jail in July said a jailer used excessive force against him, and now he’s threatening legal action against the city.

In a sworn affidavit, Tydarrius Franklin claimed he was tased, without cause, by a jailer. You can see the incident that happened in the video.

Franklin believes his constitutional rights and due process rights were violated. He also claims assault and battery.

A lawsuit is expected to be filed against the city. Franklin says he will seek actual and punitive damages and has retained attorney Dustin Fowler to handle his case.

WDHN spoke with Dothan’s city attorney Len White by phone. He said the city quickly fired the jailer after becoming aware of the incident at the jail.

White said he is aware of the possible litigation.