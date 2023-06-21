GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG)– A man went swimming in the Gulf of Mexico Saturday afternoon and hasn’t been seen since.

Nolan Flanagan and his family were visiting Gulf Shores from Tulsa, Oklahoma. The family decided to head to the beach Saturday, June 17th. What was supposed to be a day full of fun turned tragic when Nolan ventured out to the Gulf behind Island Shores Condominiums and never returned.

Nolan’s wife, Kimberly Flanagan, watched her husband enter the water around 11:30 AM. Thirty minutes later she lost sight of him.

On Tuesday afternoon, she spoke exclusively to WKRG News 5 about her missing husband. Her vacation was supposed to end Wednesday, but she doesn’t want to return home without finding him.

“I knew something was wrong, sometimes he will go down and look for sea shells at the other beaches we have been to, I though okay, maybe he’s doing that, but then it got past an hour and I said okay I’m calling the police, and they started to search,” Kimberly Flanagan said.

Carl Wittstruck with Gulf Shores PD said they arrived at the beach and called for extra help.

“We activated additional resources to include Orange Beach Police Department, Gulf State Park Rangers, Gulf Shores Fire Rescue and the Coast Guard all assisted in the search,” Wittstruck said.

Crews are now using a drone and helicopter.

“I don’t want to go home, I can’t go home without Nolan and not knowing where he’s at,” Kimberly Flanagan said.