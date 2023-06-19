MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed at Pride Gas Station on St. Stephens Road early Sunday morning.

Officers with the Mobile Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at around 1:22 a.m. Sunday. When they got there, they found LeCharles King, 22, on the ground with several gunshot wounds. King later died.

Police are investigating the shooting and urge anyone with information to call them at 251-208-7211. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted by texting 844-251-0644 or visiting mobilepd.org/crimetip.