MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of opening fire in a crowd in downtown Mobile on New Year’s Eve has been sentenced on gun charges, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

Thomas Thomas, Jr., 23, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for illegally possessing a machine gun, which is what he allegedly used during the shooting. Thomas is accused of firing a Glock, .40 caliber pistol that he had illegally modified with a machine gun conversion device into a crowd on Dauphin Street.

Nine people were injured, one of which died. All of the injured ranged in age from 17 to 57.

Detectives said evidence from Thomas’ cellphone linked him to the gun used during the shooting. He purchased the gun on Dec. 10, 2022.

Thomas faces several other charges including intentional murder, first-degree assault, shooting a firearm into occupied and unoccupied buildings and shooting a firearm into occupied and unoccupied vehicles.