AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A video of a fight that sent two people to the hospital this weekend in Auburn is circulating online.

The video shows two college-age men fighting in a parking lot at an apartment complex along W Magnolia Avenue. One man, on top of the other, punches the man on the ground repeatedly until he is unable to fight back.

A woman who has been watching from the side moves to stop the fight but is body-slammed by the same man.

After, he resumes punching the man on the ground – who appears unconscious – in the face.



Auburn Police said both victims were transported to area hospitals where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

Auburn police confirm they’ve identified three individuals involved in Saturday night’s altercation.

Investigators have conducted interviews of all involved parties and said they take these incidents extremely seriously.

Detectives continue to follow-up and are asking anyone who witnessed the altercation to contact the Auburn Police Department, Detective Section.

Auburn police are expected to release additional information on Monday regarding the fight and possible arrests.