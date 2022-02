SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — A man is in the hospital after crashing into a pond in Slocomb on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Geneva County EMA official, an unnamed man was driving in Slocomb when he swerved to miss a dog on the roadway. His truck then went into a pond where it came around a foot from being fully submerged.

Photo Credits: Rickey Stokes

The man is currently in an area hospital with injuries that are reportedly not life-threatening.