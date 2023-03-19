UPDATE (4:18 p.m.): According to a release from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, a man shot and killed his parents during an argument. The release said deputies believe Trinell Brown went to his parent’s home to confront them about an “ongoing family dispute.” During the argument, Brown shot and killed both parents.

Brown then allegedly left the home and told witnesses that he killed his parents. The witnesses called deputies and they were able to take Brown into custody, according to the release. Deputies said there is no threat to the area at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the BCSO.

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Investigators with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a homicide in Spanish Fort.

According to deputies, the crime took place on McFarland Road off Highway 31 in Spanish Fort. At this time deputies have not released the name of the person who was killed.

