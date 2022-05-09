BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Loxley man died after he was part of a crash that included three vehicles and two pedestrians on Saturday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

James C. Smith, 62, was struck and killed when a 2013 Kia Soul hit him in Spanish Fort. According to officials, the Soul was disabled in the roadway and its driver, McKenzie L. Meehan, 24, was standing in the nearby median on I-10 at about midnight in Baldwin County near the 40-mile marker. State Troopers say Smith pulled his 2011 Toyota Tacoma in front of the Soul and was attempting to move the it out of the roadway when the crash occurred.

Johnnie L. Diamante, 56, was driving a 2019 Ford E-450 U-Haul when ALEA says it hit the back of the Kia, which caused the Kia to hit Smith and the Tacoma to hit Meehan. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene and Meehan was taken to University Hospital for treatment. The crash happened on I-10, three miles east of Spanish Fort. ALEA said this is an ongoing investigation.

The crash kept I-10 east close for a few hours in Baldwin County before dawn Saturday morning.