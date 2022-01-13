WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT/The Hill) — A man from Arab, along with 10 other Oath Keepers, members was charged with seditious conspiracy in federal court on Thursday.

Joshua James of Arab, a member of the far-right group, already faces multiple charges in connection with the breach at the U.S. Capitol that disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress on January 6, 2020.

The members charged included Oath Keepers’ founder and leader, Elmer Stewart Rhodes, III.

“The seditious conspiracy indictment alleges that, following the Nov. 3, 2020, presidential election, Rhodes conspired with his co-defendants and others to oppose by force the execution of the laws governing the transfer of presidential power by Jan. 20, 2021,” Justice Department wrote in a release.

The charges are the first seditious conspiracy charge used in connection with the riot, carrying the risk of up to 20 years in prison for those that “conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force” the government.

James has a status hearing set for January 25.