LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Investigators are searching for the person or persons responsible for shooting and killing a 33-year-old man early Monday morning in Lee County.

According to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, the department received a 911 call around 1 a.m., Monday about a possible shooting. Deputies responded to a home located in the 200 block of Lee Road 705, southeast of Opelika. Once inside, investigators located the victim, Terrence Melton, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton pronounced Melton dead on the scene.

As of Monday, Jones is not commenting on if there is a person of interest or not. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this crime is requested to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-737-7155 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.