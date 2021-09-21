Man dies at Alabama hospital after being hit by forklift

TRINITY, Ala. (WHNT) — A man was killed in an industrial accident at a steel facility in north Alabama after being hit by a forklift Monday morning.

The Decatur Police Department said officers were called to Nucor Decatur around 8 a.m. Monday. Decatur Fire Battalion Chief Chris Phillips said Don Burton of Texas was struck by a forklift at the facility. Burton was seriously injured, but was conscious and responsive when first responders arrived.

Fire Marshal and Battalion Chief Jason C. Jones said air transport was requested through protocol, but declined due to weather.

Burton was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where he later died.