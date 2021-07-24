Man dies after being tased by law enforcement in home invasion incident in Houston County, Alabama

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) – A man died after being tased by law enforcement following a burglary call in western Houston County Saturday.

The incident happened at a home in the 200 block of Bethlehem Road between Vineyard Church and Bethlehem Baptist Church. Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza told WDHN News the suspect entered a home armed with a machete. A 9-1-1 call then came into Houston County dispatch. Deputies responded to the residence around 11:00 a.m. and encountered the suspect.

Law enforcement officers on the scene of a reported home invasion at a home on Bethlehem Road in western Houston County.

Upon arrival, the suspect became combative, forcing deputies to use a taser. Sheriff Valenza confirmed the man later died.

It is unclear why the man entered the residence or if knew anyone inside the home.

Sheriff Valenza said Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story. WDHN News will have more information as it becomes available.