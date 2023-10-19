MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Marshall County man who has been on death row for nearly 30 years is now set to be executed in November.

Casey McWhorter was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death for the 1993 fatal shooting of Edward Lee Williams in Marshall County after a jury voted 10-2 for his execution.

On Wednesday, Governor Kay Ivey announced she set a 30-hour time frame where McWhorter can be lethally injected, beginning at midnight on Thursday, November 16 and expiring at 6:00 a.m. on Friday, November 17.

McWhorter, according to death row inmate records, is the first man from Marshall County to be sentenced to death after capital punishment resumed in 1976. If executed during the time frame set in November, he will become the first man executed from Marshall County.

According to court records, McWhorter, who was 18 at the time, ‘plotted’ to rob and shoot Williams with two teenage co-defendants, including William’s 15-year-old son.

Court documents show that McWhorter and a 16-year-old co-defendant entered the house while Williams wasn’t home and were there for hours, going through the house and trying to make silencers for guns they found inside. When William arrived home, court records state he struggled with McWhorter and the other teen over the gun until McWhorter shot him multiple times.

McWhorter and the teen then allegedly left the house to meet up with William’s son and another teenager to divide up the money and things taken from the house.

A filing in the U.S. Supreme Court from the Alabama Attorney General’s Office said that one of the teens “almost immediately went to the police and reported the crime.”

The two co-defendants took plea deals, court records show, and Williams’ son is serving life in prison.

McWhorter was convicted in 1994 and has been on death row ever since, despite a number of appeals. The Supreme Court declined a request to review his case in 2021.

The attorney general asked the Supreme Court to order that the governor could set a date for McWhorter’s execution in August, and the court granted that motion on October 13.

The Alabama Supreme Court changed procedures and moved to a ‘time frame’ structure following an internal review of executions to give the state more time to carry out a death sentence. Previously, the court issued a death warrant authorizing the state to carry out the execution on a single day.