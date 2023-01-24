DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Dothan man has been arrested and charged with multiple sexual crimes against a child, according to the Dothan Police Department.

Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall said Eric Robert Mann, 31, was arrested Friday after an ongoing investigation. Mann was charged with two counts of rape in the first degree, and three counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12. Each charge holds a bond of $30,000.

Mann was released on a combined bond of $150,000, according to jail records.

Due to the sensitive nature of the alleged crimes, no specifics of the investigation or arrest have been released.