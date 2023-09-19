JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — According to court documents, a 75-year-old Scottsboro man charged with murder in connection to his wife’s death can be released on bond if he enters a medical facility.

Alvin Dean Cornelison, 75, of Scottsboro was charged for murder on September 8 and has been held in the Jackson County jail ever since without bond.

However, following an Aniah’s Law hearing on September 11, the court has set out guidelines in which Cornelison can be released from jail.

According to court documents, Cornelison will have to post a $50,000 bond and enter a medical facility and/or nursing home that is trained in the care of patients with cognitive impairments, including dementia.

The facility must be secure and not allow Cornelison to leave unless he is given permission from the court. Additionally, the facility has to be aware of Cornelison’s charge, bond status and be willing to comply with the court’s orders.

Until Cornelison and his legal counsel can provide the court with a facility to match these requirements, the 75-year-old will remain in the Jackson County jail, according to court records.

Cornelison is set to appear in court again on September 27 at 3:00 p.m. for a preliminary hearing.