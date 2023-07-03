SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — A Geneva County man is behind bars and is charged with the murder of his roommate.

Christopher George Knight, 26, formally of Ashford, was pronounced dead at a home in the 3500 block of Post Oak Road in Slocomb on Sunday, Geneva County Coroner Donny Atkinson reported. Atkinson said Knight sustained several gunshot wounds.

Deputies with the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office were called to the home to find the body of Knight in the front yard and began investigating the case as a homicide. Officials said tat after investigating the scene of the crime, they sent out a BOLO for Knight’s roommate, Jeffrey Dylan Carberry.

Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms said that Samson police located Carberry and detained him until Geneva County Sheriff’s deputies could get to the scene. Carberry was then charged with Knight’s murder.