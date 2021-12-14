Man charged with capital murder after police find body of missing 5-year-old girl in Alabama

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A man has been arrested following the discovery of a missing 5-year-old girl’s body in Phenix City, law enforcement have confirmed

Kamarie Holland, 5, went missing early Monday morning from her home on Bowman Street in Columbus, Georgia. According to police, her mother had claimed that she woke up at 5:50 a.m. Monday to find Kamarie gone and the door open. The Columbus Police Department issued a missing person alert early Monday morning and it was canceled late Monday night.

According to Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor, Jeremy Tremaine Williams was developed as a suspect and was found later that day at the Bamboo Motel in Phenix City. During their investigation, police received information that Williams lived at a home in the 1100 block of 15th Avenue in Phenix City that was vacant. After visiting the house, police discovered Holland’s body.

Taylor said that early results suggest that Holland died from asphyxiation and may have been sexually abused.

“It’s a sad time to have to speak about a 5-year-old who we’re having to work a case on, a child who absolutely did nothing wrong,” Taylor said.

Jeremy Tremaine Williams has been charged with capital murder and is currently in custody in the Russell County Jail.

At 9:30 Tuesday morning, Russell County Sheriff’s Office investigators were actively working the crime scene. They had been on the scene since before midnight.

Taylor said that Williams has had several run-ins with the law regarding child abuse allegations. In 2009, he was charged with abusing a child in Phenix City, but was acquitted by a jury. He’s also facing charges in another case out of Columbus involving child abuse, but Taylor was not sure what the status of that case was.

Williams was also previously a suspect in the death of a 1-year-old baby in Alaska, but was never charged.

Taylor said additional arrests could be made.