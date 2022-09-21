MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man who broke into a CBD store and cut his hand “severely” in the process.

Police said Jon-Claude Kidd, 37, broke into Canna Bama on Monday, Sept. 19. Officers responded to the burglary alarm going off at the business around 8:30 a.m.. When they arrived, officers found Kidd with multiple items from inside the business.

Officers also noticed that Kidd had a severe cut to his hand and was bleeding. Kidd was taken to the hospital for treatment. After the treatment, Kidd was taken to Mobile County Metro Jail and was charged with burglary and possession on marijuana.