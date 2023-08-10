ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of running over a woman and killing her Saturday has died after he was beat, according to officials with the Atmore Police Department (APD).

Officials said Kenneth Harrison, 45, died Wednesday afternoon. Harrison was accused of hitting Hannah Martin, 24, with a truck at the Tavern just before midnight Saturday.

A release from the APD said Harrison was then attacked by people in the parking lot. He was transported to a trauma center via helicopter.

Martin died as a result of her injuries.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating both incidents.