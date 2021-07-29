Man armed with machete fatally shot by Elmore County deputy

WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — An Elmore County deputy shot and killed a man who was acting erratically and approached officers with a machete while they answered a call about domestic violence, news outlets reported.

Sheriff Bill Franklin said officers were called to a home Wednesday night and found a man with an 18-inch (45.72-centimeter) blade. An ambulance had been called to the residence earlier and reported a domestic disturbance, he said, and the man’s mother then called police saying he had a gun.

The man refused commands to drop the machete while walking toward officers and his father, Franklin said.

“Our deputy fired three rounds, striking him in the upper torso. He is no longer with us,” the sheriff said.

Franklin identified the dead man as Jonathan Pears, 32. He did not release the name of the officer who opened fire.