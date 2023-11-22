MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is accused of hitting his girlfriend with a car and attempting to strangle her Monday evening, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were called to USA Health Providence Hospital for a report of an assault around 7:50 p.m. When they arrived, officers learned that the victim and her boyfriend were in a car at Bourgeois Drive and Laborde Drive when they started arguing, according to an MPD news release.

During the argument, the boyfriend allegedly tried to strangle the victim before pushing her out of the car and hitting her with the car. He then left the scene.

Mobile police did not name the suspect.

Officers said this is an ongoing investigation.

