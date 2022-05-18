COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Coffee County man has been arrested after deputies say he killed several dogs and threw their bodies off a bridge.

On Monday night, deputies with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department received a complaint from neighbors who say a man was shooting at dogs on County Road 608. When officers responded, they say they did not find any dogs, as they had already been killed and disposed of.

The suspect, Michael Kelley, of Coffee Springs, told deputies they were thrown off a bridge at a nonspecific location. Kelley told the investigator that they were strays and were becoming aggressive.

According to deputies, Kelley is suspected of killing several dogs. Investigators are still searching for the specific bridge and location of the dogs’ bodies.

Kelley was subsequently arrested and charged with cruelty to animals, a misdemeanor offense. He was released from the Coffee County Jail on $6,000 bond.

The case is under investigation.