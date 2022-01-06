Man accused of killing Kamarie Holland in Alabama now a suspect in 2005 death of his daughter in Alaska

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The man accused of raping and murdering a 5-year-old girl is now the subject of another cold-case murder investigation on the other side of the country.

(Jeremy Williams/ Photo Credit: Russell County Jail)

Authorities in North Pole, Alaska have confirmed they have reopened the investigation into the death of Naudia Treniece Williams, the 1-month-old daughter of Jeremy Williams who died in 2005. Williams is currently facing capital murder charges in the death Kamarie Holland.

On Dec. 13, Holland was reported missing by her mother, Kristy Siple in Columbus, Georgia. Later that day, she was found dead in a house Williams used to live in Phenix City, Alabama. Williams was arrested that day.

During his time in Alaska, Williams and the baby’s mother lived in North Pole, where she was in the Air Force. The child’s death, which was ruled as blunt force trauma, was investigated by the Air Force and the North Pole Police Department.

Following Williams’ arrest, Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor alluded to the Alaska case.

“We have information where he was a suspect in a one-year-old death in Alaska where he was a suspect but never charged because of not able to get enough evidence in that case,” Taylor said during a press conference Dec. 14.

On Thursday, North Pole Police Chief Steve Dutra confirmed the investigation into the death of Williams’ daughter had been reopened and that he was considered a prime suspect. Dutra said the case was reopened following Williams’ arrest in the Holland case.

(Kristy Siple/ Photo Credit: Russell County Jail)

Siple has also been charged with her daughter’s murder, as well as human trafficking and murder during a kidnapping, rape, and sodomy. Williams will also be charged with the production of child pornography, Taylor said.

If convicted of Holland’s murder, Williams could face the death penalty.

Both Taylor and Russell County Chief Assistant District Attorney Rick Chancey declined to comment on the Alaska investigation, citing a gag order preventing them from commenting on Williams and the Holland murder investigation.