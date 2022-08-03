MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Major League Football league continues to make headlines since “shutting down” July 28.

In the latest update from WKRG’s Simone Eli on Twitter, News 5 has learned the league has “reversed” its employees paychecks from last Friday without any notice.

In a statement on July 29, league CEO Frank Murtha said the “funding delay” would suspend training camp and “potentially delay ” the beginning of the season — indicating the league wasn’t shutting down, but simply “postponed.”

Now, roughly four days later, league coaches and all of its employees are seeing their July 29 paychecks “reversed” and those payments have been since taken out of their accounts.

One employee, who wished to stay anonymous, shared a screenshot of his bank account showing the reversal of his weekly payment. The payment was for 40 hours of work totaling $1,538.40 dollars.

Employees under contract with the league through September 30 were paid every Friday beginning July 1. According to the same employee Simone Eli spoke with, MLFB officials have “yet to communicate anything,” and there is nothing the banks can do, despite the Friday deposit.

In another wrinkle, employees have not been terminated or even received word that the league is officially “shut down.” As far as the employees understand, they believed their agreed contracts would be paid out in full.

WKRG News 5 has reached out to the MLFB for comment, but has since not heard back. There is also still no update as to whether the league’s $1 million+ owed to vendors including hotels and caterers has been paid or not.

