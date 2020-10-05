Blue Cross Blue Shield returning $80 million through November premium discounts across Alabama

A major insurer is discounting health and dental premiums across Alabama.
Blue Cross Blue Shield announced Monday that the company will discount November premiums for most fully insured individual, employer, and Medicare plans.
Health premiums will be discounted 20% and dental premiums will be discounted 50%. If a customer has both medical and dental plans, they will be eligible for both discounts.
In total, $80 million is being returned to customers with the discounts.
