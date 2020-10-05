Blue Cross Blue Shield returning $80 million through November premium discounts across Alabama

FILE – This Jan. 23, 2020 file photo shows a patient receiving a flu vaccination in Mesquite, Texas. On Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the vaccine has been more than 50% effective in preventing flu illness severe enough to send a child to the doctor’s office. Health experts consider that pretty good. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

A major insurer is discounting health and dental premiums across Alabama.

Blue Cross Blue Shield announced Monday that the company will discount November premiums for most fully insured individual, employer, and Medicare plans.

Health premiums will be discounted 20% and dental premiums will be discounted 50%. If a customer has both medical and dental plans, they will be eligible for both discounts.

In total, $80 million is being returned to customers with the discounts.

