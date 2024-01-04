MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth is outlining his priorities for the state in 2024 ahead of next month’s legislative session.

Ainsworth says school choice tops his list of what the state should pass this year. Whether through education savings accounts or other means, Ainsworth says he’ll support whatever proposal gives parents more options.

“At the end of the day, I’m for any bill that’s going to allow parents the option to decide what’s best for their children. I think there’s going to be several bills introduced. Whichever bill gets the momentum from the legislature, from the House and Senate and can pass I’m going to get behind,” Ainsworth said.

Ainsworth says he’ll also push for legislation to cap property tax increases that result from annual reappraisals. He says it’s been a burden for small businesses and homeowners.

Alabama currently has the lowest per capita property tax collections in the nation, according to a report from the Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama.

“Florida had some legislation that capped it at 5%. We’re looking at that or potentially lower, to where we’re going to limit the amount that your property taxes can go up each year. We’re going to lead on this issue and push hard and really try to make sure we can get this passed. Because the economy is tough right now. People are struggling,” Ainsworth said.

As far as other bills go, Ainsworth says he does not predict much movement on the lottery and gaming front, even as some lawmakers have expressed more confidence this year.

“I don’t see there being a lot of momentum on the gambling issue. I really don’t see anything passing this session. I could be wrong. Haven’t really talked to a lot of people about it. But my personal opinion is, I don’t think there’s going to be a lot of momentum on the gambling this year,” Ainsworth.

Ainsworth says other priorities include improving workforce development and opposing policies he says conflict with Alabama’s conservative values. The legislative session starts Feb. 6.