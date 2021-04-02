Lt. Gov. Ainsworth: ‘I will not run against’ Gov. Ivey

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth said he does not plan on running for governor in 2022.

In an interview with CBS 42 Friday morning, Ainsworth said he will not run against Gov. Kay Ivey if she decides to run again. He said in that case, he’ll seek re-election as lieutenant governor.

“Right now I’m focused on presiding over the Senate, trying to make sure we get good legislation passed…” Ainsworth said, his first time commenting on the matter in a public broadcast.

Ivey’s term is set to end in November 2022.

Ainsworth also said he does not plan on running for Senator Richard Shelby’s seat after he retires in 2023.

Last March, Ainsworth criticized the Ivey administration’s coronavirus response, citing the state’s lack of preparation in efforts to combat COVID-19. A year later, Alabama remains among the states with the lowest vaccination rate.

During a visit to Camden Friday, Ivey did not confirm whether or not she would seek another term in office.

“My plate’s pretty full right now,” Ivey said. “It’s just not time to make that decision known.”