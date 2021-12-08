Low income home energy assistance program open for applicants in Jefferson County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Starting Monday, Jefferson County residents may apply for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program through the Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs announced on Friday that the community action agency has assumed emergency responsibility for managing LIHEAP in Jefferson County through the month of December.

The Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama has streamlined the application process and provided the following information to ADECA about how residents can now apply for assistance in December:

Download the application from the website www.caaneal.org/liheap starting today, pick one up at the Birmingham office location starting this Wednesday, Dec. 8, or submit one via the agency’s mobile app, called LITT LITE. The mobile app will only be open today through Friday, Dec. 10. Completed application packets must be dropped off at the Birmingham location or emailed to communityactionagency@caaneal.org.

Applicants should only submit one application on behalf of their household. Applicants are only eligible for one award for this period. Those who previously applied for assistance to the Jefferson County Committee for Economic Opportunity should submit a new application to Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama. Submitting multiple applications to Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama will delay your application and award.

Contact Information and Location:

Email: communityactionagency@caaneal.org

Phone Number: 256-899-8760

Website: www.caaneal.org/liheap

Birmingham Location: Serving You Ministries (Monday- Friday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. starting on Wednesday, Dec. 8): 6523 1st Avenue N, Birmingham, AL 35206

Facebook: www.facebook.com/caaneal

Application Requirements:

All households must fall at or below 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.

Required Documentation:

Social Security cards for all household members

Current photo ID for applicant

Proof of income for previous month for all household members over 18

The agency uses pay date from check stubs. Be sure to bring all stubs from the calendar month. For example, if you are filling out an application in December, income should be from November. Note: if any household member is over 18 and had no income the previous month, a Declaration of Household income form (included in the application packet) must be completed.

Household members who receive any type of monthly Social Security payment may present 2021 Social Security letter as proof of income.

Current utility bill

For Section 8/HUD or income-based housing, a current copy of the utility allowance.

Utility allowances may be obtained from the Housing Authority or listed on your current lease.

Medical documentation for all claimed illness or conditions that are weather-related, only if requested.

The LIHEAP program provides emergency assistance with home heating and cooling bills for qualified residents, including low-income families with children, people with disabilities and the elderly. LIHEAP is funded through an allocation to the state by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

For the longer term, ADECA is developing a solicitation for applications to identify an eligible entity for administration of LIHEAP and its other programs that aid low-income Jefferson County residents. ADECA will issue the solicitation in the coming weeks.