Lottery vote could come this week in Alabama Legislature

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama senators could vote on a lottery bill this week.

Republican Sen. Jim McClendon of Springville said he hopes to get a Senate vote on his bill that would authorize a lottery where tickets could be sold at stores, kiosks and through a phone app. The Senate Tourism Committee approved the bill last month, but it has yet to get a floor vote as negotiations continue over whether to include casinos.

Earlier this session, a proposal to start a state lottery and up to 10 casinos in the state failed by two votes in the Alabama Senate.