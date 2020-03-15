Lottery, casino bills filed in Alabama but outlook unclear

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Proposals to start a state lottery or to allow the Poarch Band of Creek Indians to have casino games have been filed in the Alabama Legislature, but it is unclear when the bills will get a vote.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has asked lawmakers to hold off on gambling debates as she awaits a report from a fact-finding task force she created.
Legislative leaders have signaled a willingness to wait at least temporarily.
