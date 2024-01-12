MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Friday marks one year since tornadoes ripped through parts of the state, claiming the lives of seven Alabamians and injuring many others.

Autauga County was one of the hardest hit areas. EMA officials say even now, recovery is still ongoing.

County EMA Director David Bagley started last October, after the storms, but says the area is still feeling the effects. Out of the multiple counties impacted, Autauga was the only one with fatalities.

“The amount of debris was just incredible. You can still drive out in that area and people are still working on homes, just like we have in Dallas County and Selma. We’re still dealing with FEMA at this point,” Bagley said.

Bagley is preparing for the next possible emergency — working to build up volunteer teams and trying to secure funding for tornado shelters. He’s proud though of how the community came together last year.

“One of the things that we saw is how well our volunteers and city came together and responded, and we’re playing on that and building on that,” Bagley said.

Another part of the state significantly damaged was Selma, the historic hometown of Congresswoman Terri Sewell, and part of her district.

“When I arrived there, I was struck by the darkness,” Sewell said, describing her visit to survey the area.

Sewell says she’s proud of the local, state and federal partnerships that helped with recovery. She’s also thankful for the full federal reimbursement of cleanup efforts for the 30 days after.

“I want us to not only reflect upon what happened, not only be grateful for the resilience and fortitude of neighbor helping neighbor, which was really on display, but I also want to acknowledge the federal partners that helped our office,” Sewell said.

Bagley added that the community stepped up when this happened last year. He says they clocked about 6,000 volunteer hours, and the area raised about $187,000 to donate to those affected.