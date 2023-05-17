COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Who let the dogs out?

Apparently, a Husky named Titan did, as things at the Colbert County Animal Shelter got a little ‘ruff’ and rowdy overnight Tuesday.

The husky went a bit viral on Facebook Tuesday morning after the Colbert County Animal Shelter shared a post stating they would “have a slight delay” in opening due to a husky throwing a party in the lobby.

The culprit, later identified as Titan, could be seen on the shelter’s surveillance video out and about and making a mess. The shelter said he destroyed the front desk computer, files and paperwork.

(Photo: Colbert County Animal Shelter)

Titan the Husky (Photo: Colbert County Animal Shelter)

Titan had also let out two of the other shelter dogs in the back while all of the shenanigans were going on.

The animal shelter quickly identified Titan as the suspect, and now he’s hanging out in “doggy jail,” according to another post, waiting for someone to break him out!

“If you’d like to post his bail, the fee is $85!” the shelter said. “He is such a sweet dog, unless you are paper products.”

To inquire more about Titan, you can call the shelter during its business hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, at (256) 381-4073.