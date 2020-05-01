Longtime Essence magazine editor to give commencement address during ASU’s virtual graduation ceremony

Susan Taylor, Essence Editorial Director, speaks on stage with Rev. Marcia Dyson and Presidential hopeful Sen. Hillary Clinton D-N.Y., during the Essence Music Festival in New Orleans Friday, July 6, 2007. This is the first Essence Festival back in New Orleans since Hurricane Katrina.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The former editor of Essence, a national magazine that covers issues about women in the black community, will be the guest speaker during Alabama State University’s virtual graduation today.

Susan Taylor, who held various positions with the magazine for nearly 40 years, will speak to the ASU Class of 2020 at noon on the school’s website, as well as its various Facebook, Instagram and YouTube pages.

Taylor first began work at Essence as a staff writer and eventually rose to editor-in-chief of the magazine, leading it from 1981 to 2000. In 2000, she was appointed director of publications director, leaving in 2008.

Taylor’s time with Essence was lauded by many in a time when the magazine become more a part of the national conversation. In 1994, the American Libraries magazine named Taylor as “the most influential black woman in journalism today.”

For more information on watching the graduation ceremony live, visit the University’s website at www.alasu.edu/live2020.

