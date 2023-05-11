HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — Watch as Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza speaks on the recent death of Anastasia Gilley, a pregnant 19-year-old from Jackson County, and the man accused of her murder.

At around 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, a body, believed to be Gilley’s, was found on Headland Avenue near Dothan. Later that day, Marquis Devan McCloud was officially charged with Capital Murder During Kidnapping.

Gilley had been missing since Wednesday, May 3.

Yesterday, Jackson County Sheriff Donald Edenfield held a press conference over Zoom call, revealing McCloud’s name and charges.