BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Miss Alabama program held their 100th Anniversary event Saturday evening at the Wright Center on the Samford University campus.

The competition ended with Lindsay Fincher, of Wedowee, being crowned Miss Alabama 2022 and winning the $15,000 cash scholarship that comes with the title. Fincher, a graduate of the University of Alabama with degrees in political science and dance, will represent the state at the Miss America competition in December. Fincher served as The Miss University of Alabama before winning the current Miss Alabama competition.

Brianna Burrell, Miss Mobile Bay placed as first runner-up in the competition followed by Kate Webb, Miss North Jefferson Area as second runner-up, Abbie Stockard, Miss Cahaba Valley as third runner-up, and Emee Baldwin, Miss Hamilton was the fourth runner-up.