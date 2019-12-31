Lincoln police investigating fatal home invasion

LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — Officers with the Lincoln Police Department are investigating a deadly home invasion that occurred over the weekend.

Public information officer Amanda Crow told CBS 42 a homeowner on Water Tank Lane reported two suspects attempting to break into their home between 6:45 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday. Crow said one suspect climbed a ladder to enter through a window, but was shot and killed by the homeowner.

Police believe the home may have been specifically targeted.

The second suspect is believed to be on the run in a white Dodge Charger.

The case is under investigation. Anyone with information on the suspect or the case is encouraged to contact the LPD at 256-761-1556.

