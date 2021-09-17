Limestone County authorities searching for missing 14-year-old

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating 14-year-old Leeia Yvonne Long.

Authorities identified Long as a white female, 5’7, 145 pounds, with hazel eyes and blonde or strawberry hair.

Long is believed to be in danger and was last seen on September 7, 2021 in Athens.

Any information regarding Long’s whereabouts should be submitted to the Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111 or by calling 911.