MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Road closures on Dauphin Street between North Franklin Street and South Jefferson Street Tuesday were a result of the filming of an adaption of the Stephen King novella “Life of Chuck” being filmed in Mobile.

“Pretty exciting! Stephen King movie is pretty awesome to see that they are filming it here,” spectator Nicholas Merolli said.

“The Life of Chuck” shares the story of a man discussing his life after suffering from a brain tumor and finding himself in his childhood haunted house.

The film is produced by Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy with Intrepid Pictures, which has partnered with Scott Lumpkin, a producer out of Fairhope.

Production has been underway for about a month in Baldwin County. WKRG caught up with the then-Mobile Film Director Tommy Fell on the first day of filming.

“They really see and know what they want here in Mobile,” Fell said. “They are familiar with our locations. They are familiar with our crew, the support that they will receive from the community and government agencies.”

Fell saidthat the film has also opened job opportunities for every aspect of film creation.

“They are hiring our local crew and employing some of our local actors, so we are very excited about this production,” Fell said.

Intrepid Pictures has used Mobile for other films in the past including another Stephen King adaption, “Gerald’s Game.”