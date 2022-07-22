BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s primary blood donation center is issuing an emergency need for blood donations.

LifeSouth Community Blood Center is asking for donations of all blood types to ensure local hospitals have enough blood supply to help patients suffering from traumas, cancers, and chronic illnesses.

The organization reports that blood donations are not received as much during the summer due to people traveling. LifeSouth also stated that this year has been low in terms of donations.

To help raise donation turnout, LifeSouth will give a $20 e-gift card and a “special recognition item” to all blood donors from Friday through Monday. Those who make a platelet, plasma or double red cell donation will receive an additional $20 e-gift card.

Donors will also receive a mini-physical on-site, which includes blood pressure, iron level and cholesterol screenings.

Donors must be at least 17 or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is required.

LifeSouth has three blood donation sites located across Central Alabama:

Birmingham: 396 West Oxmoor Road

Tuscaloosa: 1800 McFarland Boulevard East ( closed Sunday and Monday )

) Leeds: 1725 Ashville Road, Suite #121(closed Saturday and Sunday)

Additionally, LifeSouth will have bloodmobiles at various locations on Friday and Saturday:

Friday:

Birmingham Alabama Credit Unions on 2675 Valleydale Road and 1604 Montgomery Highway ( open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. )

) Demopolis Civic Center (open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.)

Saturday:

AFE Awareness Blood Drive at Moody High School Gym (open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

LifeSouth encourages first-time donors to give now, and for regulars to bring a friend.

For additional information about donation or to find a blood drive near you, call LifeSouth toll-free at 1- 888-795-2707 or visit their website. Appointments can also be made online.