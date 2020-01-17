LifeSouth needs volunteer blood donors

LifeSouth Community Blood Center says it is facing an emergency need for all blood types.

They are asking for donors to help patients in local hospitals.

Here are a few places you can donate. The Benton Nissan Plant in Oxford, the Walmart on Trussville Crossing Parkway, and the Walmart Supercenter in Northport on McFarland Boulevard are all having blood drives.

LifeSouth says the shortage is because of a decrease in donations throughout the holiday season.

All blood types are needed. They are giving a free movie ticket to anyone who donates blood between today until January 20th.

