Less than 500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered to Alabama children

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Nationwide, about one million children ages 5 to 11 have received the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which became available for that age group last Friday. However, Alabama children have contributed less than half a percent to that number.

Around Alabama, only 416 doses have been administered to children ages 5 to 11, and a little more than 131,000 doses have been given out to children ages 12-17.

Dr. Elizabeth Dawson said that of those 416 doses, her clinic in Troy has administered about 40 doses, and has not received any callbacks in regards to side effects.

“So I really haven’t had anyone call back with any side effects so far,” Dawson said.

Dawson said her clinic received 300 children’s doses on Monday. And as they begin to run out of doses, they will receive additional shipments.

With the approval of the vaccine for kids, parents are still hesitant to have their children vaccinated. One reason could be how recently it was approved.

“So anytime there is something new and there is kids involved, parents want to be cautious about it and want to make sure they are making a good decision for their child,” Dawson said.

WDHN has had several people reach out on our Facebook page and say that they have had their children vaccinated and haven’t seen an adverse reaction to the vaccine.

Dawson said that we will hopefully see more children vaccinated when parents start talking about their vaccination on the playground.

“I got it. I’m doing fine,” she said. “They want to be protected too so they may start talking to their parents. Hopefully, the parents will talk to a trusted medical source if they have questions. We are happy to answer any questions.”

As WDHN previously reported, children ages 5 to 11 receive the orange-colored vile of the Pfizer vaccine dose because it is about one-third of the adult dose.