MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville City Schools employee was arrested Tuesday evening and charged with having sexual contact with a student.

According to online records, 57-year-old Gregory Lankford is a security officer with Lee High School.

Huntsville Police said the victim in the case reported the incident to authorities, but would not elaborate further as the investigation is ongoing. Special Victims Unit Investigators learned Lankford is an area school district employee.

Huntsville City Schools Spokesperson Craig Williams confirmed Lankford has also served as a softball coach for the school in the past.

Williams released the following statement Tuesday morning:

“The district is aware of this arrest. The safety of our students is paramount, and the individual is on administrative leave pending relevant investigations. Additionally, the individual will not be allowed on any HCS campuses until the investigations are complete. While HCS is not at liberty to share any more information at this time, district and school administration will be working with law enforcement to bring this matter to a resolution.“

Lankford was released around 9:16 Tuesday night on a $2,500 bond.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.