MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Jennifer Pulliam first told us about the destruction of her family property this past March.

“I moved here when I was approximately ten years old,” Pulliam said. “This is my grandparents’ old homeplace. They bought it in 1965 and it’s been in our family ever since.”

Now Pulliam is suing Mobile construction company Greg Landry Construction. The complaint says Landry admitted to a Mobile Police investigator that his company mistakenly knocked down the home, Pulliam told us in April.

“I was not happy because they said they could not arrest them because there was no malicious intent, that I would just have to sue them in civil court,” said Pulliam.

The property on Cody Road has been in Pulliam’s family for years, left to her by her Grandparents. The lawsuit alleges a person who worked for Landry was supposed to demolish a home on Howell’s Ferry Road this past January, but instead went to Pulliam’s property on Cody Road and demolished it instead.

“I cried,” said Pulliam. “I cried for days.”

The complaint also alleges that once the company realized the mistake, they did not try to find out who owned the property or contact Pulliam.

In April, Pulliam said Landry had never contacted her to offer an apology or anything else. Now, she’s suing for unspecified monetary damages, including punitive damages over the loss of the property and the emotional distress caused.

As for what kind of damages she hopes to recover, she said, “I’m not sure what they will come up with or how they will come up with it. That house to me is priceless.”

In an answer to the complaint, an attorney for Greg Landry Construction denied many of the allegations and argued against punitive damages. WKRG News 5 left a message for the attorney. We have not yet heard back.