BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been over a week since the nationwide manhunt for Casey White and Vicky White came to a conclusion.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton joined CBS 42 Morning News to reflect on the experience of the manhunt and what can be learned from it.

The search for Casey White and Vicky White ultimately ended in a police chase in Indiana after they were on the run for almost two weeks. Casey White surrendered to police and Vicky White died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said the car they were caught in was a Cadillac, and the chase didn’t last long.