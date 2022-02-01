LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The coroner for Lauderdale County has officially resigned from his office, effective February 1.

According to court records, George “Butch” Tucker signed a letter informing the courts of his resignation on Monday, January 31. Tucker was in the process of being impeached by the state of Alabama over allegations that he neglected his duties as coroner.

The Lauderdale County Probate Judge’s office confirmed Mike Bishop was appointed as the Deputy Coroner on Tuesday.

In November 2021, a Lauderdale County grand jury indicted Tucker for neglecting his job responsibilities following several complaints from families regarding their loved one’s toxicology results and death certificates.

In his letter, Tucker said he gave the decision a lot of thought and prayer.

“It is with great sorrow that I tender my resignation,” Tucker wrote. “However, I feel that my resignation is in the best interest of Lauderdale County and my family.”

“Please let me know what I can do to make this transition as smooth as possible,” the letter continued. “I would like to thank the citizens of Lauderdale County for the opportunity to be able to serve them as coroner for the past three years.”

As a consequence of Tucker’s resignation, the State has moved to dismiss the impeachment case against him.

District Attorney Chris Connolly said a probate judge will be required to appoint an interim coroner, pending an appointment by the governor.

Court documents show a jury trial for Tucker is still scheduled for February 10 in Lauderdale County.