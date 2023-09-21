LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) – A portion of Huntsville Highway is closed Thursday morning as agencies fight a fire at the Palatec Manufacturing building.

A portion of Huntsville Highway is closed Thursday morning as agencies fight a fire at the Palatec Manufacturing building (photo: Mulberry Fire & Rescue)

According to the Elk Valley Times, firefighters are at Palatec Manufacturing in the Park City-Fayetteville area off Highway 231/431.

News 19 was told by responding deputies that the incident was caused by a car hitting a pole. It is potentially propane-related.

The power is shut off in the area and will remain off until the fire is under control.

The Lincoln County EMA director/Fire Chief Doug Campbell says crews are cleaning up the area and the road should be open within the hour.

The highway is shut down in the area as well. Drivers are asked to please avoid the area.

A News 19 crew is at the scene and will continue to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.